Thalaivii star Kangana Ranaut says ‘Hollywood has destroyed other industries’: We need to enjoy our own films

Thalaivii star took to Instagram and shared her thoughts about the market Hollywood has acquired in other countries. Kangana mentioned that Hollywood has destroyed other industries by creating a global monopoly. Kangana wrote, “Hollywood has destroyed other industries by creating a global monopoly. They are taking over our screens. We would rather see the dubbed version of Lion King or Jungle Book overdubbed version of a Malayalam film. We need to enjoy our own films first, be it Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, or Punjabi. We must keep our people and our industry our priority and discourage Hollywood films. This is the way to make an Atmanirbhar Bharat”.

In an earlier interview with Film Companion, Kangana had spoken about why she thought that she was the worst casting choice for Thalaivii. She said, “I thought I was the worst casting for Thalaivii. The worst there can be. Vijendra sir came to me, and I saw Jaya maa's videos, and I was like what!" She further added, “the sheer obstacles of me, in my 30s, to gain 20-25 kgs of weight. And who knows how I'll look after gaining… I would go mad, I would stress about it, and at this stage of my career, I have so much to lose. So I was filled with doubts when it came to Thalaivii."

Kangana further spoke about how people would ‘burn theaters’ in Tamil Nadu if they did not like the film. She said, “You know how people are. Jaya maa has temples. They will burn theatres if someone doesn't live up to (expectations)." However, she explained that his conviction gave her confidence. She said, "But he's a big director, there must be some merit in it. His conviction worked a lot for me."

