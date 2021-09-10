Thalaivii star Kangana Ranaut speaks on entering politics: I might need a lot of support from the public

is portraying the role of J. Jayalalithaa in the biopic titled ‘Thalaivii’. In a recent press conference for the film, Kangana speaks on her thoughts about entering politics and how portraying the role of a politician has changed her thinking about the politicians. According to a report in ETimes, Kangana said, “I had a very primitive thinking about politics. Like these are very lucky people who get so much power. But after working in this movie and doing research my thinking changed. I realised that politics is not at all easy and there are a number of challenges.”

Speaking about her plans on entering politics, Kangana said, “This movie might not be released in Hindi in multiplexes and multiplexes have always tried to bully the producers. And they are the same. I am a nationalist and I speak for the country not because I am a politician but as a responsible citizen. And as far as entering politics is concerned, I might need a lot of support from the public but right now I am happy to be an actress. But if tomorrow people like me and support me, then definitely I would love to."

Kangana further spoke about how MGR supported J. Jayalalithaa and said, “In 'Thalaivii' it is shown that the person about whom people thought would never be a politician or won't be able to take care of such a volatile state, not only became the chief minister but won elections a number of times. And her guru or mentor in politics - MGR - always supported her. So, this movie shows how certain times men are also supportive for a woman to grow in life."

