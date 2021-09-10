Thalaivii Twitter Review: Fans hail Kangana Ranaut and Arvind Swami starrer as a 'masterpiece'

After a long wait, fans of were finally able to see her film Thalaivii release in theatres. Starring Kangana as J Jayalalithaa and Arvind Swami as MGR, the film traces the life of the actor-turned-politician who ended up being one of the most popular leaders in the country. Kangana went through a massive physical transformation for the role as she showcased Jaya Amma's life as a superstar and as the CM of Tamil Nadu as well. Now, the Twitter reviews are in and well, so far, fans have loved Thalaivii.

Several Twitter users saw the film that was released in theatres today in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi and reviewed it on social media. While many praised Kangana's act as Jayalalithaa, Arvind Swami's act also impressed cine buffs. Several Twitter users claimed that Thalaivii was a 'mass' film and that Kangana and Arvind's performances were top-notch. Thalaivii has been released today and despite multiplexes not releasing it in Hindi, it has hit single screens. A couple of Twitter users believed that Kangana was apt to play Jayalalithaa.

A fan wrote, "#Thalaivii Epic #KanganaRanaut fire the screen this year belong to her she deserves all the award this year @thearvindswami master on his work movie screenplay and direction also best part." Another Twitter user wrote, "Trust me no one can do better role of jaya amma than kangana Ranaut same goes to MGR role both are made for this role kudos to team #Thalaivii Totally enjoyed watching movie Love you kangana Ranaut even more." Another wrote, "Finally watched this masterpiece Can't get enough of it..Our #Thalaivii As usual nailed every scene #KanganaRanaut."

Take a look:

#Thalaivii Epic #KanganaRanaut fire the screen this year belong to her she deserves all the award this year @thearvindswami master on his work movie screenplay and direction also best part — Shiva Chaudhary (@ShivaCh91059449) September 10, 2021

Trust me no one can do better role of jaya amma than kangana Ranaut same goes to MGR role both are made for this role kudos to team #Thalaivii

Totally enjoyed watching movie

Love you kangana Ranaut even more pic.twitter.com/rRtleuWkd2 — Leo_Rebellious (@LeoRebellious) September 10, 2021

Finally watched this masterpiece

Can't get enough of it..

Our #Thalaivii As usual nailed every scene #KanganaRanaut pic.twitter.com/pVplKNSPX6 — ShivShumbhoo (@ShivShumbhoo) September 10, 2021

Oh ho ho such a marvellous performance my Kangana in Thalaivi. Super portrayed the biopic of jaya mam. Super cast. 4/5#Thalaivii #KanganaRanaut #ThalaiviReview — Naina (@Naina60927092) September 10, 2021

#KanganaRanaut’s #Thalaivii is a winner.

Performance of the actors, screenplay, and direction of AL Vijay is top notch.

Second half of the film makes you stand in a seat and whistle.

Special mention to @neeta_lulla, great job done by you

Rating: pic.twitter.com/x7YLybg692 — manque (@manque1) September 10, 2021

#Thalaivii A sincere attempt from the director. Both lead actors #Thalaivii and #ArvindSwami nailed it. Repeat worth! — Saram (@Saram46582026) September 10, 2021

Meanwhile, Thalaivii's screening for politicians was recently held in New Delhi where Kangana posed with Smriti Irani as well. Talking about the film, apart from Kangana and Arvind, the film also stars Madhoo Shah, Bhagyashree, Raj Arjun, Jisshu Sengupta and others. The songs of the film have been composed by GV Prakash and so far have been loved. It is directed by AL Vijay and produced by Shaailesh R Singh and Vishnu Vardhan Induri.

