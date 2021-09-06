Thalaivii's Kangana Ranaut requests the Maharashtra government to open cinemas: 'Save the dying film industry'

Amid the COVID 19 pandemic, theatres in Maharashtra were shut down owing to the second wave. However, lately with the decline in the number of cases, many have been requesting the government to open up theatres. Amid this, , who is gearing up for the release of her film Thalaivii, also has penned a note on social media as she requested the Maharashtra government to open up the cinemas. The actress recently returned from Hyderabad and Chennai post Thalaivii promotions.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kangana urged the government to take note of the declining cases of COVID 19 in the state and consider reopening of cinema halls. The Thalaivii actress requested them to save the theatre as well as the movie business. She wrote, "Cases in Maharashtra have declined requesting Maharashtra government to #OpenUpCinemas in Maharashtra and save the dying film industry and theatres business." She ended her note with folded hands emoticons. The film promotions are going on and earlier, the actress landed in Mumbai for the same.

Take a look:

Kangana's film Thalaivii is releasing in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi this week. While it is releasing multiplexes and single screens in Tamil and Telugu, in Hindi, it will be releasing in single screen theatres only as of now. The makers are reportedly negotiating with the multiplexes to screen the film in Hindi as well.

Talking about Thalaivii, the film showcases Kangana as J Jayalalithaa with Arvind Swami playing MGR's role. The film is helmed by AL Vijay and produced by Shaailesh R Singh and Vishnu Vardhan Induri. It will be releasing on September 10, 2021.

