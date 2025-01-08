Thama: Abhishek Banerjee aka Jana from Stree 2, Bhediya to be part of Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna starrer? Here's what he has to say
During a recent conversation, Abhishek Banerjee aka Jana spilled beans about him being a part of Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Thama.
Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna will charm the audience with their union in Thama. The horror-comedy backed by Dinesh Vijan was announced last year in October. Abhishek Banerjee known for his role of Jana recently spilled beans if he will also be a part of Aditya Sarpotdar’s directorial.
While speaking with Indian Express’ SCREEN, Abhishek Banerjee talked about him being a part of Thama. Not divulging many details, he teased the fans by stating, “I am a part of the horror universe, I can just tell you that much. But jahaan aatank hoga wahan Jana toh hoga hi (where there is horror, Jana is bound to be there). So let’s see.”
Notably, while speaking with Bollywood Hungama, a few days back, Banerjee reacted to Maddock Films’ announcement of upcoming horror-comedy films. He noted that the audience has seen his character Jana in Stree, Bhediya, and Munjya. Going further, he stated, "Let's just say Jana Bhooton (ghosts) aur Daanavo (demons) ka favorite hai toh Kuch bhi ho sakta hai (Jana is a favorite of ghosts and demons, so anything can happen)."
Meanwhile, expressing excitement about working on the film, in a statement shared with Hindustan Times, Ayushmann had called it a ‘project of a lifetime.’ He expressed his excitement about the collaboration and entering the universe, especially after the success of Stree 2.
Directed by Munjya fame, Aditya Sarpotdar, Thama led by Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna also features Paresh Rawal and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the key roles. Set against a "bloody backdrop," the film is poised to release later this year on Diwali 2025.
Notably, after a short schedule in Mumbai late last year, just a couple of days back it was revealed that Khurrana is preparing to start the second schedule of Thama in Delhi. The shoot is expected to continue until the first half of January.
