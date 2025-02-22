Thama: Ayushmann Khurrana drops beautiful BTS from night shoot of horror-comedy universe film, amping up excitement
Ayushmann Khurrana teases fans with a mesmerizing BTS from the night shoot of Thama, a horror-comedy with Rashmika Mandanna, fueling excitement for its release.
Bollywood is gearing up to dive into the supernatural realm with Thama, a thrilling vampire tale headlined by Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna. Helmed by Aditya Sarpotdar, this highly anticipated addition to Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock horror universe is already generating buzz. Adding to the excitement, Ayushmann recently shared a stunning behind-the-scenes shot from a night shoot, captivating fans with its mesmerizing vibe.
Ayushmann Khurrana took to Instagram Stories to share a captivating BTS glimpse from a night shoot of Thama. The photo reveals a village-like setting, featuring a rustic hut surrounded by trees and illuminated by numerous lights, creating an enchanting atmosphere for filming.
Captioning the shot with #Thama and #nightshift, he amped up the anticipation for the film’s release, leaving fans even more eager for this supernatural saga.
The next chapter in Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock horror universe, Thama, was officially unveiled in October last year with the intriguing announcement, “Dinesh Vijan’s Horror Comedy Universe needed a love story... unfortunately, it’s a bloody one. Brace yourselves for #Thama—Diwali 2025!”
Directed by Munjya fame Aditya Sarpotdar, the film boasts a powerhouse cast featuring Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, Paresh Rawal, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Crafted by writers Niren Bhatt, Suresh Mathew, and Arun Fulara and backed by producers Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik, Thama promises an unforgettable supernatural experience. The film is all set for a grand Diwali 2025 release, blending horror, humor, and a darkly twisted love story.
Interestingly, Thama marks Ayushmann’s much-anticipated return to the big screen after a two-year hiatus since the release of Dream Girl 2 in 2023.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Pinkvilla revealed that director Sooraj Barjatya has finalized Ayushmann Khurrana as the new Prem for his upcoming directorial venture. The yet-to-be-titled film is described as a timeless love story woven around family dynamics. The source also told us that Sharvari has been roped in to lead alongside Ayushmann, adding fresh energy to Barjatya’s signature family-centric narrative.
