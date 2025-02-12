Thama: Teaser of Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna's 'bloody love story' to arrive with Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava?

Thama is the next installment in the popular Maddock Horror Comedy Universe. The Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna starrer was officially announced in 2024. The shooting is currently underway. It has now been learned that the teaser of the highly anticipated ‘bloody love story’ will reportedly be released alongside Vicky Kaushal’s historical drama Chhaava.

According to the X (formerly Twitter) handle of Always Bollywood, a 47-second teaser of Thama will be unveiled with the upcoming movie Chhaava.

The tweet read, “Just watched the 47 Sec lengthy announcement teaser promo of (Censor Copy) #Thama starring #AyushmannKhurrana #RashmikaMandanna & #NawazuddinSiddiqui. Must say a total wildcard journey in @MaddockFilms's hit list bucket. This teaser will be out with #Chhaava.”

In October 2024, the makers of Thama shared the announcement video which revealed the title and the cast with an intense song playing in the background. The caption read, “Dinesh Vijan’s Horror Comedy Universe needed a love story... unfortunately, it’s a bloody one. Brace yourselves for #Thama—Diwali 2025!” Have a look at the announcement!

Last year, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Dinesh Vijan is reuniting with his Munjya director, Aditya Sarpotdar, for a film about vampires. We also revealed that Ayushmann and Rashmika will collaborate for the movie.

Alongside Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna, the cast of the movie includes Paresh Rawal and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. It is directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and produced by Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik. The film is written by Niren Bhatt, Suresh Mathew, and Arun Fulara. Thama is scheduled for a grand release on Diwali 2025.

Advertisement

Other movies that have been announced as a part of the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe are Shakti Shalini, Bhediya 2, Chamunda, Stree 3, Maha Munjya, Pehla Mahayudh, and Doosara Mahayudh.

Meanwhile, Maddock Films is all set for Chhaava’s theatrical release on February 14, 2025, on Valentine’s Day. The period drama revolves around the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. It stars Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, Akshaye Khanna, Diana Penty, Ashutosh Rana, Divya Dutta, Vineet Kumar Singh, and Santosh Juvekar. The film is directed by Laxman Utekar.