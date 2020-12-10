Thanedar turns 30: Madhuri Dixit celebrates Sanjay Dutt starrer; Says it had 'action, drama & lots of masala'

Madhuri Dixit recently took to social media to celebrate 30 years of her film Thanedar. She dedicated a sweet post while recalling fond memories.

The Dhak Dhak girl is an avid social media user and her timeline proofs the same. From dropping her stunning pictures to celebrating the milestone of her iconic films, she has been a true blue social media star of late. Speaking of this, today her film Thanedar has clocked 30 years today, The film, which is loved for its blockbuster song Tamma Tamma, had Sanjay Dutt, Jeetendra and Jaya Prada in pivotal roles. As the film clocks 30 years, Madhuri took to her social media to recall fond memories associated with the film.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the Dil Toh Pagal Hai star has shared some behind the scenes photos from the sets while cherishing the old memories. In the first picture, the diva can be seen posing with Sanjay and Jeetendra. The trio looked happy as they can be seen flashing big smiles. She also shared a still from the popular song that showed her and the Sanju actor. Alongside the photos, she wrote, “Action, drama & lots of masala #30YearsOfThanedar, a film which gave me one of the most memorable songs #TammaTamma.” Interestingly, her fans also celebrated the milestone and flooded her comment section with their views. One wrote, “Tamma tamma loge and Jubse hui hai saddi memorabile Song.” Another wrote, Osm pics and movie.”

Check out Madhuri Dixit’s Instagram post:

On a related note, Thanedaar was released in 1990 is still remembered and loved for the hit song Tamma Tamma. In fact, the popular song was recreated in and ’s film Badrinath Ki Dulhania.

Meanwhile, in her career spanning more than 30 years, Madhuri has several blockbuster films to her credit. The actress was last seen in Abhishek Varman's multi starrer 2019 film Kalank with Sanjay Dutt, , Varun Dhawan, and Alia Bhatt.

Also Read: Madhuri Dixit looks is a true 'Potterhead' as she dons Harry Potter's glasses in her new PHOTOS

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Madhuri Dixit Instagram

Share your comment ×