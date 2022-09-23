Thank God: Ajay Devgn is currently unavailable; WATCH his new reel to find out why

Ajay Devgn will be soon seen in Thank God co-starring Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh. The film's trailer has already been released and fans have been loving it. However, the film will be available in the theatres on 24th October. It is a fantasy comedy written and directed by Indra Kumar. The Rudra actor will be essaying the role of Chitragupt. Meanwhile, the song Manike is also breaking all records. This is the first released song from the film.

In between, Ajay today shared a video on his Instagram handle. He is seen relaxing while sitting on a cruise with a bottle of champagne in his hand. The actor wrote- ‘Long time no sea’ in his caption. As soon as he shared the video, many fans dropped heart emojis in the comment section. Earlier in the day, he also wished Tanuja, his mother-in-law, on her birthday. The veteran actress has completed 70 years in the industry.