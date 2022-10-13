Thank God Diwali Trailer Out: Ajay Devgn helps Sidharth Malhotra redeem himself of all the sins

Sidharth Malhotra is all set for his next release Thank God . The film which also stars Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh in pivotal roles has been grabbing all the limelight ever since the release of its trailer. Fans have been eagerly waiting to watch the film which is a sequel to the hit film OMG: Oh My God! Before the film releases, the makers are trying to grab all the attention and taking the excitement level a notch higher by releasing a new trailer of the film. We bet this trailer is going to entertain you a little more.

In the new trailer, we can see Sidharth Malhotra sitting as Ajay Devgn can be seen in his original spiritual avatar. Sidharth looks confused when he talks in Sanskrit but later Ajay changes his avatar and dons a modern look while explaining to Sidharth what has happened to him. Sharing this new entertaining promo, Sidharth quote, “Celebrate the festival of lights with Ayan as he ventures into the Game of Life and redeems himself of all his sins!”

Clash with Akshay Kumar’s Ram Setu

In a recent chat with Pinkvilla, when asked about the clash with Ram Setu, Sidharth said, “I feel Diwali is such a period that historically multiple films have come. I think that’s the period when people want to enjoy movies and come. So, I don’t really feel that it’s something would hamper or take away from any other film. Ram Setu is Akshay Kumar’s film and we wish him all the luck. It’s all upto the audience.”

Sidharth Malhotra’s work front

The actor will also be seen in Mission Majnu, Yodha, and Indian Police Force, a web series by Rohit Shetty.

