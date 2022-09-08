Thank God FIRST LOOK: Ajay Devgn introduces himself as Chitragupt; Trailer to release tomorrow

Looks like fans are in for a treat this Diwali, as Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh starrer Thank God is all set to have a grand release in cinema halls on October 25. It was last year in January that Ajay Devgn took to his social media to announce the film Thank God, a slice-of-life comedy. Fans were eagerly waiting for any update about the film, and now, Ajay Devgn has finally shared the first-look poster of the movie!

Ajay Devgn unveiled the first look poster of Thank God on his Instagram, and introduced his character ‘Chitragupt’. The poster shows Ajay Devgn looking dapper in an all-black outfit, and his new avatar has left fans super excited! He can be seen sitting on a massive golden throne, and the first glimpse looks quite interesting! In his caption, Ajay Devgn mentioned that the trailer of the film will release tomorrow. Introducing his character, he wrote, "This Diwali, Chitragupt is coming to play the game of life with you and your family! #ThankGod trailer out tomorrow. In cinemas on October 25.”