Thank God: Here’s how Ajay Devgn REACTED when asked whether he did the film for money or National Award

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn is busy nowadays owing to continuous promotions of his films—Drishyam 2 and Thank God, which are lined up to be released this year. Both films look very promising owing to the powerful performances of Devgn as reflected in the trailer of the film. In a recent development, the lead cast of the movie Thank God, i.e. Sidharth Malhotra, Rakul Preet Singh, and Devgn and director Indra Kumar arrived at The Kapil Sharma Show .

Upon their arrival at the popular comedy show, host Kapil Sharma asked a few grilling questions to the actors in a fun way which surely was enjoyed by many. Speaking to actor Ajay Devgn, host Kapil Sharma highlighted that Devgn has earned a number of national awards in the past few years. Pulling his leg with this fact, Kapil asked Devgn whether he was a part of the film Thank God for earning a National Award again or to maintain his bank balance. Reacting to this, Ajay redirected this question to director Indra Kumar and the audience seemed to enjoy this interaction.

Kapil Sharma interacts with Rakul Preet Singh

Further, he posed a question to actress Rakul Preet Singh. Before we begin narrating what Kapil said to Rakul, let us reminds you that the month of October is indeed special for Rakul Preet as she is seen in two movies namely Doctor G and the other is Thank God.

In view of this, Kapil said to Rakul, “Diwali mein har mithaai ki dukaan mein Kaju Katli zaroor milegi, vaise hi har badi Hindi film, aapko Rakul Preet zaroor milegi (During Diwali, you will find Kaju Katli in every sweet shop. Similarly, in every big Hindi film, you will find Rakul Preet).” The comedian’s comment leaves Singh laughing out loud.”

Hearing this, Rakul laughed and the audience enjoyed as well. Directed by Indra Kumar, the movie Thank God is slated to hit the theatres on October 25 at the theatres.

Also Read: Kapil Sharma shares Yohani's VIDEO as she sings 'Manike' from Thank God in her melodious voice; Watch