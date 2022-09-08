Thank God: Sidharth Malhotra as a common man to have a face-off with Ajay Devgn's Chitragupt; FIRST look out

Sidharth Malhotra is all set to entertain his fans yet again with Thank God, it also features Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles. The comedy film is written and directed by Indra Kumar with production by T-Series and Maruti International. Thank God is scheduled for release on 25 October 2022 coinciding with Diwali. Fans have been eagerly waiting for an update on the movie and now, Sidharth has finally unveiled the first glimpse of his look from Thank God.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the Student Of The Year shared the poster and captioned it: "This Diwali, hoga sabhi karmon ka hisaab, when a common man comes face to face with Chitragupt in the game of life! #ThankGod Trailer out tomorrow. In cinemas on 25th October." Thank God is touted as a slice-of-life film. Meanwhile, this is Ajay’s third collaboration with Rakul. They previously worked on De De Pyaar De and Runway 34. While Sidharth and Rakul have worked together in Aiyaary and Marjaavaan before Thank God. This will be the first time Sidharth, Rakul and Ajay have come together for a project.