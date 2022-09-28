Thank God Song Haaniya Ve: Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh starrer track is a soulful melody

Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh starrer song Haaniya Ve from the film Thank God has finally been released. The actors had shared the teaser. Well, the romantic track is a beautiful melody and is very soothing too. To note, Thank God, a comedy entertainer will be releasing on 25th October and also stars Ajay Devgn in the lead role. The trailer was very much appreciated by fans. The song is sung by Jubin Nautiyal.

Sharing the song, Rakul wrote, “True love always finds its way to you! #HaaniyaVe out now. #ThankGod .” The song opens with Sidharth who looks a little upset and Rakul is trying to cheer him up. She is even saying sorry and trying to make him smile. Soon the video takes us back and shows their beautiful chemistry. In the film, Rakul and Sidharth are playing husband and wife. She is a police officer. The trailer shows Sidharth as a common young man who is irritated and jealous of everyone including his wife.