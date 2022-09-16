Thank God Song Manike OUT: Sidharth Malhotra aka Ayan gets charmed by Nora Fatehi in new track; WATCH
Sidharth Malhotra starrer 'Thank God' is slated to release on 24 October 2022.
The makers of Sidharth Malhotra, Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh-starrer Thank God unveiled the first song titled Manike on Friday. The comedy film has been directed by Indra Kumar of Total Dhamaal fame. The first-look posters and trailer of Thank God has created a massive buzz. Thank God is all set to release around Diwali on October 25 this year. Meanwhile, the song Manike features Nora Fatehi in a special appearance. It is the official Hindi remake of Sri Lankan singer Yohani’s popular song Manike Mage Hithe.
Sharing the video on Instagram, Sidharth captioned it: "Ayaan Kapoor faces the true test of temptation, Lust/Vaasna...#Manike Song Out Now. #ThankGod in cinemas this Diwali, on 25th October!" Yohani has been joined by Jubin Nautiyal and Surya Ragunnathan. The rap verse has been written by Mellow D. Music for Thank God has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi and Chamath Sangeeth. Sidharth and Nora can be flaunting their sizzling chemistry in the new song. The track also features Ajay Devgn as Chitragupt.
Thank God marks Sidharth’s first theatrical release since 2019’s Marjaavaan. Thank God is a T-Series Films & Maruti International production, produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Sunir Kheterpal, Deepak Mukut, Anand Pandit and Markand Adhikari and co-produced by Yash Shah.
This film marks Rakul Preet Singh’s third on-screen collaboration with Ajay Devgn after De De Pyaar De and Runway 34. Sidharth and Rakul Preet will also be sharing the screen for the third time, and they have previously worked together in Aiyaary and Marjaavaan.