Thank God Song Manike Teaser: Sidharth Malhotra is head over heels in love with Nora Fatehi; Track OUT Sept 16
The teaser has just dropped and we are already feeling hot!
Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra, and Rakul Preet Singh starrer Thank God will be hitting the screen on October 25. Ahead of the film's release, the makers have shared the teaser of their first song Manike. The song features Sidharth Malhotra and Nora Fatehi. Well, it is the Hindi version of the popular song Manike Mage Hithe. The full song will be released tomorrow. To note, Ajay Devgn had unveiled the first look poster of Thank God on his Instagram, and introduced his character ‘Chitragupt’.
Sharing the teaser on his Instagram handle, Sidharth wrote, “In this game of life, will Ayan fall for Vasana/Lust ? Stay tuned to know about this heart-throbbing reveal. #Manike teaser out now. Song out Tomorrow! #ThankGod in cinema.” The song opens with Nora all dressed in white dancing to the song and later Sidharth also joins her. Well, undoubtedly it is looking very lovely song. The famous track ‘Manike Mage Hithe’ sung by Sri Lankan singer-composer Yohani Diloka de Silvahas sung the Hindi version too.
In the poster, Ajay Devgn is looking dapper in an all-black outfit, and his new avatar has left fans super excited. Introducing his character, Ajay wrote, "This Diwali, Chitragupt is coming to play the game of life with you and your family! #ThankGod trailer out tomorrow. In cinemas on October 25.”
The actor also shared the first look poster of his character and wrote, “This Diwali, hoga sabhi karmon ka hisaab, when a common man comes face to face with Chitragupt in the game of life! #ThankGod Trailer out tomorrow. In cinemas on 25th October.” Apart Thank God, Sidharth Malhotra will also be seen in Mission Majnu, Yodha, and Indian Police Force, a web series by Rohit Shetty.
