Thank God Song Manike Teaser: Sidharth Malhotra is head over heels in love with Nora Fatehi; Track OUT Sept 16

Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra, and Rakul Preet Singh starrer Thank God will be hitting the screen on October 25. Ahead of the film's release, the makers have shared the teaser of their first song Manike. The song features Sidharth Malhotra and Nora Fatehi. Well, it is the Hindi version of the popular song Manike Mage Hithe. The full song will be released tomorrow. To note, Ajay Devgn had unveiled the first look poster of Thank God on his Instagram, and introduced his character ‘Chitragupt’.

Sharing the teaser on his Instagram handle, Sidharth wrote, “In this game of life, will Ayan fall for Vasana/Lust ? Stay tuned to know about this heart-throbbing reveal. #Manike teaser out now. Song out Tomorrow! #ThankGod in cinema.” The song opens with Nora all dressed in white dancing to the song and later Sidharth also joins her. Well, undoubtedly it is looking very lovely song. The famous track ‘Manike Mage Hithe’ sung by Sri Lankan singer-composer Yohani Diloka de Silvahas sung the Hindi version too.