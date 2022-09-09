Thank God Trailer OUT: Ajay Devgn as Chitragupt is here to play 'game of life' with Sidharth Malhotra; WATCH

Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra's much-anticipated trailer Thank God is finally here! The film also features Rakul Preet Singh in the lead. The comedy film is written and directed by Indra Kumar with production by T-Series and Maruti International. Thank God is scheduled for release on 25 October 2022 coinciding with Diwali. It promises to be a grand family entertainer. The first-look posters of Ajay and Sidharth created massive buzz yesterday and audiences could not hold their excitement to see their favourite stars in a stunning avatar.

Sharing the trailer, the Shershaah actor wrote: "This Diwali, we're all set to start the game of life, jaha hoga sabke karmon ka hisaab! #ThankGod Trailer out now. In cinemas on 25th October." The 3-minute-long trailer features Sidharth as Aayan Kapoor who plays a common man, Ajay, on the other hand, looks dapper as Chitragupt, while Rakul plays Sidharth's wife Aaruhi Kapoor in the film. It also stars Nora Fatehi in a special appearance for a song that is the official Hindi remake of Sri Lankan singer Yohani’s popular song Manike Mage Hithe.