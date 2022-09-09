Thank God Trailer OUT: Ajay Devgn as Chitragupt is here to play 'game of life' with Sidharth Malhotra; WATCH
Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra starrer 'Thank God' is set to release on October 25, 2022.
Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra's much-anticipated trailer Thank God is finally here! The film also features Rakul Preet Singh in the lead. The comedy film is written and directed by Indra Kumar with production by T-Series and Maruti International. Thank God is scheduled for release on 25 October 2022 coinciding with Diwali. It promises to be a grand family entertainer. The first-look posters of Ajay and Sidharth created massive buzz yesterday and audiences could not hold their excitement to see their favourite stars in a stunning avatar.
Sharing the trailer, the Shershaah actor wrote: "This Diwali, we're all set to start the game of life, jaha hoga sabke karmon ka hisaab! #ThankGod Trailer out now. In cinemas on 25th October." The 3-minute-long trailer features Sidharth as Aayan Kapoor who plays a common man, Ajay, on the other hand, looks dapper as Chitragupt, while Rakul plays Sidharth's wife Aaruhi Kapoor in the film. It also stars Nora Fatehi in a special appearance for a song that is the official Hindi remake of Sri Lankan singer Yohani’s popular song Manike Mage Hithe.
Check out Thank God trailer:
Thank God is a hilarious slice-of-life film with a message that promises to be a grand Diwali release. The film will not only tickle your funny bones but also convey a beautiful message at the end. Meanwhile, this is Ajay’s third collaboration with Rakul. They previously worked on De De Pyaar De and Runway 34. While Sidharth and Rakul have worked together in Aiyaary and Marjaavaan before Thank God. This will be the first time Sidharth, Rakul, and Ajay have come together for a project.
Thank God will also see a clash at the box office with Akshay Kumar's Ram Setu, which will release on October 24 and also stars Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead.
