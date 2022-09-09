Thank God Trailer Twitter Reaction: Fans laud Sidharth Malhotra’s ‘comic timing’; Call the film 'blockbuster'

Just yesterday, the makers of Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra, and Rakul Preet Singh starrer Thank God released the first look posters that gave fans a glimpse of Ajay and Sidharth’s characters in the movie. The first look of Ajay Devgn as Chitragupt, and Sidharth Malhotra as a common man had left fans super-excited. This morning, the makers finally released the highly-anticipated trailer of Thank God, and looks like Twitterati is mighty impressed with it. Netizens were all praises for Sidharth’s comic timing, and Ajay’s acting chops, and couldn’t wait for the grand family entertainer to release.

Thank God is a comedy slice-of-life film with a message, and is all set to release this Diwali. After the trailer released, Netizens were quick to shower compliments and were thrilled to see a glimpse of the amazing performances by Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh. They were also thrilled to see Sidharth Malhotra ace the comic role. “@SidMalhotra is Super Expressive in his acting in #ThankGodTrailer n His Comic Timing is Amazingggg. He is Perfect in Romance, Action, Thriller, Biopic now He'll Show Us That is Perfect in Comedy Too,” wrote one Twitter user, while another one tweeted, “Thank God trailer is superb It has all over entertainment,comedy,fun,thriller ride, emotions and a lesson Sure shot blockbuster on Diwali Supporting cast are great.”