Thank God Trailer Twitter Reaction: Fans laud Sidharth Malhotra’s ‘comic timing’; Call the film 'blockbuster'
The trailer of Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra, and Rakul Preet Singh starrer Thank God released today, and here’s what Twitterati had to say about the trailer.
Just yesterday, the makers of Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra, and Rakul Preet Singh starrer Thank God released the first look posters that gave fans a glimpse of Ajay and Sidharth’s characters in the movie. The first look of Ajay Devgn as Chitragupt, and Sidharth Malhotra as a common man had left fans super-excited. This morning, the makers finally released the highly-anticipated trailer of Thank God, and looks like Twitterati is mighty impressed with it. Netizens were all praises for Sidharth’s comic timing, and Ajay’s acting chops, and couldn’t wait for the grand family entertainer to release.
Thank God is a comedy slice-of-life film with a message, and is all set to release this Diwali. After the trailer released, Netizens were quick to shower compliments and were thrilled to see a glimpse of the amazing performances by Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh. They were also thrilled to see Sidharth Malhotra ace the comic role. “@SidMalhotra is Super Expressive in his acting in #ThankGodTrailer n His Comic Timing is Amazingggg. He is Perfect in Romance, Action, Thriller, Biopic now He'll Show Us That is Perfect in Comedy Too,” wrote one Twitter user, while another one tweeted, “Thank God trailer is superb It has all over entertainment,comedy,fun,thriller ride, emotions and a lesson Sure shot blockbuster on Diwali Supporting cast are great.”
Check out how Twitterati reacted to the trailer of Thank God.
Produced by T-Series and Maruti International, Thank God is directed by Indra Kumar, and also features Nora Fatehi, who will be seen grooving to a song in the movie. This film marks Rakul Preet Singh’s third on-screen collaboration with Ajay Devgn after De De Pyaar De and Runway 34. Sidharth and Rakul Preet will also be sharing the screen for the third time, and they have previously worked together in Aiyaary and Marjaavaan. The film will hit the theatres on October 25, 2022.
