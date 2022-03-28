'Thank you for being mine': Kim Sharma wishes beau Leander Paes on 1st anniversary, writes a special note

Kim Sharma and Leander Paes are one of the most talked about couples in the showbiz industry these days. They have been dating each other for a while now and going strong with their relationship. In fact, the couple is often seen sharing love filled posts for each other on social media and dish out major relationship goals. However, Kim and Leander are making the headlines today for another reason. The couple is celebrating their first anniversary and on this special occasion, Kim took to her Instagram account and shared a love note for her main man.

Kim shared a series of beautiful and love filled pics with Leander which gave a glimpse of their happy moments together. Their pics were all about love and enjoying quality time together and will make you go aww. In the caption, Kim sent anniversary wishes to Leander and confessed her love for him. She wrote, “Happy anniversary Charles. 365 days! Endless moments of happiness and learnings. Thank you for being mine. Love you to bits - Mich @leanderpaes”.

Take a look at Kim Sharma’s love filled post for Leander Paes on their first anniversary:

Earlier, Leander had also shared a special note for Kim on her birthday and showered her with immense love. Sharing a pic with the actress wherein he couldn’t take his eyes off his ladylove, Leander wrote, “Happy Birthday my darling, Kim Sharma. My wish for you is a year as magical as you”. Talking about the work front, Kim Sharma is known for her roles in movies like Mohabbtein, Tum Se Achcha Kaun Hai, Padmashree Laloo Prasad Yadav, Kudiyon Ka Hai Zamana, Money Hai Toh Honey Hai and others.

