Thank You For Coming: Bhumi Pednekar reacts to criticism towards the film, says ‘it should have some meat’

Bhumi Pednekar’s latest new-age chick-flick film, Thank You For Coming recently hit the big screens. And while the film opened up to good reviews, a large section of the internet has been slamming it for being too bold. In her recent interview with ETimes, Bhumi Pednekar reacted to all the criticism and also shared her thoughts on how the inherent patriarchy in cinema needs to be demolished.

Playing Kanika Kapoor empowered Bhumi Pednekar as an individual

The Dum Laga Ke Haisha actress revealed that she is fine with individuals who attempt to criticize the movie, but emphasized that the criticism should be substantial and focused. She added how it is acceptable to say that the performances in the movie are not of high quality or that the script lacks tightness. However, she pointedly believes that allegations such as the movie depicting women drinking and discussing topics related to lust and pleasure were unjustified. The Badhaai Do star went on to point out that similar issues are frequently portrayed by male actors in numerous films. She also expressed that playing a character like Kanika Kapoor empowered her as an individual and made her feel more vulnerable, as she was required to expose herself fully.

Bhumi opens up on the patriarchy in cinema

The Pati Patni Aur Woh actress was quoted saying, “I am okay with people who are trying to bring down the movie, but the criticism should have some meat and can't be all over the place. For example, you can say that the performances are not up to the mark or that the script is not tight, but allegations like it shows women drinking and talking about lust and pleasure are unwarranted, since movies with male actors portraying these issues are dime a dozen.”

More about Thank You For Coming

Thank You For Coming chronicles the lives of five close friends as they deal with the funny and heartwarming consequences of a lie, revealing the strength of their friendship and love.The film hit the big screens on 6th October 2023, and also stars Shehnaaz Gill, Kusha Kapila, Dolly Singh and Shibani Bedi in pivotal roles.

ALSO READ: ‘People have a certain…’ Thank You For Coming’s star Shehnaaz Gill opines on breaking desi 'image'