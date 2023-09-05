Thank You For Coming: Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill redefine friendship in NEW poster ahead of trailer release

Thank You For Coming starring Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila, Shibani Bedi, and Anil Kapoor marks the directorial debut of Rhea Kapoor's husband Karan Boolani in Bollywood. In August this year, Bhumi and others dropped the first poster of the upcoming film and it invited excitement among fans. Unveiling the film’s posters the makers revealed that Thank You For Coming will have its Gala World Premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival 2023. Now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learned about the release date of the Thank You For Coming trailer which is September 6, 2023. Ahead of the trailer release, Bhumi, Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, and others shared anew poster of the film.

New poster of Bhumi Pednekar starrer Thank You For Coming is out

A while ago, Bhumie Pednekar shared a new poster of her upcoming film Thank You For Coming on Instagram. Sharing the poster, the actress captioned, "In real life, your girlfriends are your real Fairy Godmothers. Don't forget to come on 6th October, to watch #ThankYouForComing in cinemas near you."

Sonam Kapoor also shared the same poster and wrote, "When your friendship game is stronger than any magic spell!

Don't forget to come on 6th October, to Cinemas near you to watch #ThankYouForComing #ComebackOfTheChickFlick #DontForgetToCome."

And, Rhea Kapoor shared, "My girls and I will see you tomorrow with our TRAILER!!!!!!!!!! Talk about squad goals..."

About Thank You For Coming

Thank You For Coming is produced by Rhea Kapoor along with Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under Balaji Motion Pictures. It is set to release on October 6, 2023.

Meanwhile, earlier Pinkvilla also exclusively learned that Karan Kundrra will be a part of Thank You For Coming. A source close to production told us, "Karan Kundrra is playing a cameo in the film. Karan has already shot for his part in the film. He finished the shooting of his part in September. He has an interesting guest appearance role in the project. The film will be ready for release in the next couple of months. An official announcement about the title and star cast will be made soon. The shooting is completed."

