Thank You For Coming First Reviews OUT: Bhumi Pednekar starrer receives phenomenal critical acclaim at TIFF

Thank You For Coming, which was showcased at the grand Gala Premiere during the 48th Toronto International Film Festival, has received phenomenal critical acclaim and stands triumphant. The stellar cast, including Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila, and Shibani Bedi, along with producers Anil Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor, and director Karan Boolani, received a standing ovation from an enthusiastic audience eager to discuss the film. The early reviews of Thank You For Coming following the premiere at TIFF 2023 are out, and it has garnered phenomenal critical acclaim.

Screen Rant has given the film a 4/5 rating and commented, "Director Karan Boolani delivers an engaging and deserving sex-positive movie that focuses on the everyday concerns of women in India." Indie Wire has called Bhumi Pednekar a star performer with irrepressible charm. They describe "Thank You For Coming" as a Hindi sex comedy that finds the elusive female orgasm in a coming-of-age tale.

Mashable has declared the film bright and original, commenting, "An empowering and raunchy feminist comedy. The Hindi film unpacks patriarchal notions and themes like marital pressure — but it's hilarious and empathetic in the process." Brown Girl Magazine, celebrates producer Rhea Kapoor's knack for assembling the perfect cast, stating "Producers Rhea Kapoor and Ektaa Kapoor have mastered the formula of a good chick flick, and Rhea’s casting is the magic touch. She’s got a knack for bringing together the right actors — cue 'Veere Di Wedding.' So, just when we think that it doesn’t get better than the veere, Kapoor surprises us with a refreshing trio — they’re modern, they’re rebellious, and they say it like it is."

Film Critic, Scott Menzel absolutely loved the film. He wrote, "Absolutely loved Karan Boolani’s Thank You For Coming. A funny and poignant celebration of female sexuality and learning to love oneself. Bhumi Pednekar as Kanika Kapoor is absolute perfection. She brings such joy, humor, and realness to the role. Amazing energy too"

The film delves into the themes of female friendship, single women, love, and the pursuit of pleasure. Produced by Balaji Telefilms Limited and Anil Kapoor Film Communication Network Pvt. Ltd, directed by Karan Boolani, and written by Radhika Anand and Prashasti Singh, Thank You For Coming will be released in theaters worldwide on October 6th, 2023

