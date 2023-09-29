Thank You For Coming: Karan Boolani on whether he tried to cast Sonam Kapoor; ‘The script has to dictate…’

Thank You For Coming, directed by Karan Boolani, premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival 2023, and garnered amazing reviews. The film will hit the theatres soon, and there is a lot of anticipation for the film starring Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila, and Shibani Bedi. Anil Kapoor will also be seen in a special appearance in Thank You For Coming. The film is backed by Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor. In a recent interview, Karan Boolani was asked whether he considered casting Sonam Kapoor in the film. Find out what he said!

Karan Boolani on whether he tried casting Sonam Kapoor in Thank You For Coming

When Thank You For Coming was announced, many wondered whether Sonam Kapoor would star in this film, which has been produced by her sister Rhea Kapoor. Sonam has previously been a part of similar films in the genre, including Aisha and Veere Di Wedding. When asked whether Karan Boolani tried casting Sonam in the film, he told Indian Express, “Sonam is someone I have worked a lot with, I have shot so many commercials with her and we are very close. But the script has to dictate the casting and what kind of actors we need to play these parts, Sonam is a fantastic actor, she is someone I feel who has opened up the rom-com genre in India.”

He credited Sonam for opening up the romantic comedy genre in India. He recalled that when Aisha was made, the film received a lot of pushback. “When we travel, I see so many girls approaching Rhea and saying how much they love the film and it is their favorite film. It has taken a decade… It is always the first one through the wall that hits the hardest. But it has worked,” he said.

About Thank You For Coming

Thank You For Coming was showcased at the grand Gala Premiere during the 48th Toronto International Film Festival. The stellar cast, including Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila, and Shibani Bedi, along with producers Anil Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor, and director Karan Boolani, received a standing ovation from an enthusiastic audience.

Produced by Balaji Telefilms Limited and Anil Kapoor Film Communication Network Pvt. Ltd, directed by Karan Boolani, and written by Radhika Anand and Prashasti Singh, Thank You For Coming will be released in theaters worldwide on October 6th, 2023.

ALSO READ: 'That's a beloved character...': Sonam Kapoor to begin work on feature movie Battle for Bittora next year