Thank You For Coming OTT release: When and where to watch Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill starrer

Earlier this year on October 6, the chick-flick starring Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Dolly Singh and others, Thank You For Coming was released in the theatres. The film marked the directorial debut of Rhea Kapoor’s husband, Karan Boolani. Now, just in case you couldn’t make it to the theaters to watch the film, the makers have treated the audience with the announcement of its OTT release.

When and where to watch, Thank You For Coming

Today, on December 1, nearly a couple of months after its theatrical release, Thank You For Coming starring Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila, Shibani Bedi, Pradhuman Singh, Natasha Rastogi, Sushant Divgikar, Dolly Ahluwalia, Karan Kundrra, Anil Kapoor amongst others, is now available to watch on the popular streaming platform Netflix.

A while back, the official announcement was made on the official social media handle of Netflix. The caption alongside reads, “Gatekeeping is over, it’s time to let these girlbosses take over our screens dancing #ThankYouForComing is now streaming on Netflix!”

Take a look:

The announcement surely left fans elated as they flooded the comments section with their exciting comments. A fan wrote, “Thank you for streaming!” and another fan commented, “Thanks... I was waiting for this movie.”

A third fan wrote, “Please watch the movie. It is really well done and has a great story line. @shehnaazgill is amazing in the movie, and it is highly recommended! #ShehnaazGill #ThankYouForComing”

About Thank You For Coming

The story of Thank You For Coming is a story that revolves around a middle-aged woman who has never had an orgasm. The storyline of the film beautifully paints a realistic picture of actual love stories and how Kanika (played by Bhumi Pednekar) is crumpled by societal pressures in a patriarchal world. Looking for her ‘Mr. Right’, things take a hilarious turn of events when she finds one.

Even before its release, Thank You For Coming had created quite a stir after its Gala World Premiere at the prestigious Toronto International Film Festival this year. Speaking of the credits, the film is written by Radhika Anand and Prashasti Singh.

Advertisement

The movie is produced by Rhea Kapoor along with Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under Balaji Motion Pictures.