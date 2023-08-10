Thank You For Coming Posters OUT: Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill dish BFF goals; film to premiere at TIFF 2023

Filmmaker Rhea Kapoor's husband Karan Boolani is set to make his directorial debut in Bollywood with the upcoming Thank You For Coming. Earlier in 2022, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that actress Bhumi Pednekar will be headlining the film. Now, the makers of the film have confirmed the casting of Bhumi along with Shehnaaz Gill, Anil Kapoor, Kusha Kapila, and others by releasing the official first look of the film. A while ago, Bhumi, Shehnaaz, Rhea, and others shared three new posters of the film and revealed that Thank You For Coming will have its Gala World Premiere at Toronto International Film Festival 2023.

Rhea Kapoor and the cast of Thank You For Coming took to their Instagram on Thursday, August 10, and released three new posters of the upcoming film. Sharing the posters and the news of the film's upcoming premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival 2023, Bhumi Pednekar wrote, "This one's for all the girls out there! Our chick flick #ThankYouForComing is going to the prestigious Toronto International Film Festival 2023 as an official selection!!! Honoured! Thrilled! Gobsmacked! See you at our gala premiere! #ThankYouForComingAtTIFF."

Shehnaaz Gill wrote, "We are honoured to unveil our film #ThankYouForComing as an official selection at the Toronto International Film Festival 2023!! See you at our gala premiere! #ThankYouForComingAtTIFF."

Sonam Kapoor also shared the posters and wrote the same caption.

About Thank You For Coming

Thank You For Coming is produced by Rhea Kapoor along with Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under Balaji Motion Pictures. It is set to go on floors on October 6, 2023.

Meanwhile, earlier Pinkvilla also exclusively learned that Karan Kundrra will be a part of Thank You For Coming. A source close to production told us, "Karan Kundrra is playing a cameo in the film. Karan has already shot for his part in the film. He finished the shooting of his part in September. He has an interesting guest appearance role in the project. The film will be ready for release in the next couple of months. An official announcement about the title and star cast will be made soon. The shooting is completed."

