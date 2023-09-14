Thank You For Coming premiere at TIFF 2023: Sonam Kapoor, Rhea cheer for Karan Boolani; ‘Your debut film is…’

Bhumi Pednekar starrer Thank You For Coming has left fans intrigued right from the moment its first look was shared on Instagram. This all-girl chick flick marks Rhea Kapoor’s husband Karan Boolani’s directorial debut. Thank You For Coming also stars Shehnaaz Gill, Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila, Shibani Bedi, and Anil Kapoor in a special appearance. The film will have its gala world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival this year. As Karan Boolani arrived for the film festival, he shared a post on Instagram reflecting on his journey. Rhea Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja and others cheered for him!

Sonam Kapoor, and Rhea Kapoor cheer for Thank You For Coming director Karan Boolani

A few hours ago, Ekta Kapoor shared a picture with Karan Boolani on Instagram, as they arrived to attend the world premiere of Thank You For Coming at TIFF 2023. “@rheakapoor this one is killing it,” wrote Ekta. Re-sharing the story, Rhea expressed her excitement and wrote, “TouchdownTIFFFF!” Meanwhile, Karan Boolani shared a picture on Instagram that showed his Polaroid image placed amidst the pictures of other directors and actors at TIFF 2023. Karan reflected on his journey, and wrote, “Dear younger self, you are worth so much more than you think you are. Keep your head down and keep moving forward.. trust your instincts and believe in yourself ALWAYS.”

Reacting to the post, Rhea Kapoor wrote, “You are the best,” while Sonam Kapoor commented, “Love you bools.” Sonam Kapoor’s husband Anand Ahuja commented, “Those who don’t believe in magic can never find it.”

Check out the post below!

Meanwhile, Rhea also re-shared Karan’s post on her Instagram story and penned a lovely note for him that read, “I'm so proud of you @karanboolani People don't know how long you've waited. But I think this moment was worth it. Your debut film is at @tiff_net and off we go...”

Check out the story below.

About Thank You For Coming

Produced by Balaji Telefilms Ltd and Anil Kapoor Film Communication Network Pvt. Ltd, Thank You For Coming stars Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila, and Shibani Bedi. Helmed by Karan Boolani and written by Radhika Anand and Prashasti Singh, the film will be released in theatres worldwide on 6th October 2023.

ALSO READ: Thank You For Coming: Shehnaaz Gill says Rhea Kapoor made her as stylish as Sonam Kapoor; 'She has changed..'