Thank You For Coming: Rhea Kapoor reveals FIRST LOOK of chick flick starring Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill

Filmmaker Rhea Kapoor who gave the super hit film Veere Di Wedding with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sonam Kapoor in 2018, is returning with another chick flick. And this time it will be directed by her husband Karan Boolani. The film titled Thank You For Coming, marks his directorial debut. Earlier, Pinkvilla had exclusively reported that actress Bhumi Pednekar will be headlining the film. Now, the makers have released the official first look of the film and have confirmed the casting of Bhumi along with Shehnaaz Gill, Anil Kapoor and others.

Rhea Kapoor reveals first look of Thank You For Coming starring Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill

Rhea Kapoor and the team of Thank You For Coming took to their social media handles on Thursday, August 10, and released the first official look of the movie. In the poster, a girl can be seen taking off her night t-shirt and her half naked back is visible to the camera. The post has been captioned, “The ComeBACK of the chick flick. Watch this space,” which is a pun on the poster. Have a look:

Bhumi Pednekar, the lead actress of the film, commented, “I can’t keep it together.” Kusha Kapila said, “the world’s not ready for thissss,” while Dolly Singh wrote, “CANNOT KEEP CALM!!!”

Fans also immediately flocked the comments under Rhea’s post and appreciated the innovative poster. One fan said, “Can’t wait for shehnaaz to shine,” while another wrote, “Can't wait plz ComeBACK soon for further details.” A comment read, "Ayeeeee this is gonna be amazing Rhea," and another person said, "awesome!! looking fwd."

More about Rhea Kapoor’s film Thank You For Coming

The film will be produced by Rhea Kapoor along with Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under Balaji Motion Pictures. Pinkvilla was the first to reveal back in 2022 that Bhumi Pednekar will lead this Karan Boolani film. Along with her, the film has an ensemble cast of Shehnaaz Gill, Anil Kapoor, Kusha Kapila, Dolly Singh and many more.

According to reports, the film is a social comedy and the term ‘coming’ in the title signifies a different meaning. Some parts of the film have been shot in Delhi and more details about the release date will be unveiled soon.

