Thank You For Coming screening: Kartik Aaryan-Aditya Roy Kapur pose with Anil Kapoor; Ananya, Khushi attend

Kartik Aaryan and Aditya Roy Kapur were seen having a fun banter with Anil Kapoor, at the screening of Thank You For Coming. Ananya Panday and others were also spotted at the event.

Written by Akhila Menon Published on Oct 03, 2023   |  11:56 PM IST  |  492
Aditya Roy Kapur, Kartik Aaryan, Anil Kapoor
Aditya Roy Kapur and Kartik Aaryan with Anil Kapoor (Credits: Viral Bhayani)

Key Highlight

The grand screening event of Thank You For Coming, the upcoming comedy movie helmed by Karan Boolani, was held in Mumbai on October 3, Tuesday night. As you may know, Bhumi Pednekar is headlining the much-awaited project, which stars a stellar star cast including senior actor Anil Kapoor and many popular faces of web and television, in pivotal roles.

Kartik Aaryan and Aditya Roy Kapur's fun banter with Anil Kapoor

The grand screening event of Thank You For Coming was attended by some of the most popular names in the Hindi film industry, including young actors Kartik Aaryan, Aditya Roy Kapur, and many others. The Aashiqui 2 and Aashiqui 3 leading men, who were seen arriving at the event around the same time, were seen posing with Anil Kapoor for pictures. Aditya and Kartik had a fun banter with Kapoor, as they were trying to get the senior actor in the middle, for pictures. 

Have a look at the trio's video, below:

About The Author
Akhila Menon
Akhila Menon
Journalist

Hopelessly in love with Indian cinema, Akhila Menon grew up watching Malayalam and Tamil films, and those are

...
Read more

Advertisement
Credits: Viral Bhayani / Pinkvilla Instagram

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!