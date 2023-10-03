Thank You For Coming screening: Kartik Aaryan-Aditya Roy Kapur pose with Anil Kapoor; Ananya, Khushi attend

The grand screening event of Thank You For Coming, the upcoming comedy movie helmed by Karan Boolani, was held in Mumbai on October 3, Tuesday night. As you may know, Bhumi Pednekar is headlining the much-awaited project, which stars a stellar star cast including senior actor Anil Kapoor and many popular faces of web and television, in pivotal roles.

Kartik Aaryan and Aditya Roy Kapur's fun banter with Anil Kapoor

The grand screening event of Thank You For Coming was attended by some of the most popular names in the Hindi film industry, including young actors Kartik Aaryan, Aditya Roy Kapur, and many others. The Aashiqui 2 and Aashiqui 3 leading men, who were seen arriving at the event around the same time, were seen posing with Anil Kapoor for pictures. Aditya and Kartik had a fun banter with Kapoor, as they were trying to get the senior actor in the middle, for pictures.

Have a look at the trio's video, below: