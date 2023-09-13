Thank You For Coming: Shehnaaz Gill says Rhea Kapoor made her as stylish as Sonam Kapoor; 'She has changed..'

Shehnaaz Gill is riding high on her professional front. From rising to fame with a controversial reality show, Bigg Boss to making her big Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Gill is surely having a ball of a time. Currently, the actress is gearing up for her next Bollywood flick, Thank You For Coming alongside Bhumi Pednekar, Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila, and Shibani Bedi. Ever since the trailer of this chick-flick was released, fans couldn’t stop drooling over Shehnaaz Gill’s glamorous looks. The diva revealed that all the credit for her ‘makeover’ goes to the producer of the film, Rhea Kapoor.

Shehnaaz Gill recalls getting a makeover from Rhea Kapoor

On Tuesday, September 12, the makers of Thank You For Coming dropped the first track from the film, Haanji. The song features beautiful ladies having a fun time. Ahead of its release, they also hosted a fun live chat with fans on social media. Shehnaaz Gill expressed her gratitude towards Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani for the film. While talking about the song, she also mentioned how she looked ‘extremely hot’ in it and revealed how Rhea gave her a makeover and made her as stylish as Sonam Kapoor. “She has completely changed me. Earlier, you would watch Sonam Kapoor and feel wow, she dresses up so well. She has given me a makeover like that”, Shehnaaz stated during the conversation.

In addition to this, these divas also shared how they felt honored that their film, Thank You For Coming would be screened at the prestigious, Toronto International Film Festival 2023 aka TIFF. The girls further revealed that the screening is already sold out and they are excited to meet fans on the red carpet.

About Thank You For Coming

Thank You For Coming marks the Bollywood directorial debut of Rhea Kapoor’s husband, Karan Boolani. The film is backed by Rhea Kapoor along with Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Motion Pictures. This coming-of-age comedy is set to hit theaters worldwide on October 6, 2023.

It is worth mentioning that Thank You For Coming is also the only Hindi film selected to have its Gala World Premiere at the TIFF 2023 this year. Anil Kapoor will be attending the prestigious event along with his Thank You For Coming co-stars, Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila, and Shibani Bedi. Producer Ektaa R Kapoor and Director Karan Boolani will also be attending the festival.

