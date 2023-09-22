Thank You For Coming song Desi Wine OUT: Bhumi Pednekar and Shehnaaz Gill sizzle in wedding anthem

The eagerly anticipated chick-flick, Thank You For Coming, is generating significant buzz. Featuring a star-studded cast including Bhumi Pednekar, Kusha Kapila, Shehnaaz Gill, Shibani Bedi, and the legendary Anil Kapoor, the film recently made its premiere at the prestigious TIFF event. Directed by Karan Boolani, who marks his directorial debut and happens to be the husband of Rhea Kapoor, the film is steadily building excitement among fans. Following the overwhelming response to their party anthem Haanji, the team has just released a new track, Desi Wine, poised to become the ultimate song of the wedding season.

Thank You For Coming's second song, Desi Wine out now

After Haanji, the second track from the movie, Thank You For Coming is out. The latest track is titled, Desi Wine. The song featuring Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila, Shibani Bedi, and Karan Kundrra is definitely the next wedding anthem with absolutely fresh vibes and catchy beats. The hot and glamorous ladies are setting the dance floor ablaze and how. The electrifying dance moves of Bhumi and Shehnaaz surely stole all the limelight. Written by Qaran and I.P Singh, the song has also been composed by Qaran. The voice for this wonderful track is given by Qaran, Nikita Gandhi, The Rish, and Arjun. The infectious dance track is choreographed by the very lively and talented, Farah Khan.

The song is out now on YouTube and the update on the same was also shared by the team on their respective social media handles.

HAVE A LOOK:

About Thank You For Coming

Karan Boolani’s directorial debut, Thank You For Coming is a coming-of-age comedy film. Ever since its announcement, the film has been getting a great deal of attention. The film has an impressive ensemble case consisting of Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila, and Shibani Bedi in lead roles along with Anil Kapoor, Karan Kundrra, Dolly Ahluwalia amongst others. the film is jointly produced by Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor, the film will be released under the banner of Balaji Telefilms Limited and Anil Kapoor Film Communication Network Pvt. Ltd.

It is worth mentioning that the film was recently premiered at the prestigious 46th Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). The grand event was attended by the team. At the global representations, the film received a standing ovation from the festival crowd.

Advertisement

The film is slated to release on October 6 this year.