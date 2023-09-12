Thank You For Coming song Haanji OUT: Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, and Karan Kundrra spark party vibes

Thank You For Coming, an upcoming female-led Bollywood film, starring Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila, Shibani Bedi, and Anil Kapoor, is generating excitement as it marks the directorial debut of Rhea Kapoor's husband, Karan Boolani. Fans have eagerly awaited updates, and the movie's posters and trailer have garnered positive feedback. Now, the film's much-anticipated first song, Haanji, has been released.

Thank You For Coming’s first song out

The first track from the highly anticipated film Thank You For Coming is finally out. The song titled Haanji starring Bhumi Pednekar, Shenaaz Gill, Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila, Shibani Bedia, and Karan Kundrra is definitely the party anthem of the year with some catchy beats and electrifying moves that will keep you grooving till the end. The song is sung and composed by Qaran. The lyrics are also written by him along with Siddhant Kaushal and choreographed by Rajit Dev.

Today, Bhumi Pednekar took to her Instagram handle to announce that the song has been out. Sharing the video, she wrote, “Time to throw a rager? Haanji! #Haanji by @qaranx featuring @the.rish out on Saregama Music YouTube Channel & all other major OTT streaming platforms! Watch the full video now! #ThankYouForComing #ComebackOfTheChickFlick #DontForgetToCome #HaanjiSong @shehnaazgill @dollysingh @kushakapila @shibani_bedi #PradhumanSinghMall @natasharastogi @Gautmik @sushantdivgikr @salonidaini_ @dollyahluwalia @kkundrra @tejaswidevchaudhary @anilskapoor @shobha9168 @ektarkapoor @rheakapoor @karanboolani @radsanand @prashastisingh @rajitdev @sidkaushal22 @udayanbhat @gaurisathe @jpaarth @balajimotionpictures @akfcnetwork @saregama_official.”

As soon as she shared the song, fans flooded her comment section with fire and red heart emojis. Vaani Kapoor also expressed her excitement and wrote, “Go Bhumzzzz,” and added three fire emojis. One Instagram user wrote, “Excited,” and another added a sticker which read, “Absolutely killing it.” One more user also wrote, “@bhumipednekar club anthem #haanji.” HAVE A LOOK:

About Thank You For Coming

Thank You For Coming is directed by Karan Boolani and produced by Rhea Kapoor along with Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Motion Pictures. This coming-of-age comedy is set to hit theaters worldwide on October 6, 2023.

Thank You For Coming is also the only Hindi film selected to have its Gala World Premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival this year. Announcing the same, Bhumi Pednekar wrote on her Instagram handle, “This one's for all the girls out there! Our chick flick #ThankYouForComing is going to the prestigious Toronto International Film Festival 2023 as an official selection!!! Honored! Thrilled! Gobsmacked! See you at our gala premiere! #ThankYouForComingAtTIFF."

Anil Kapoor will be gracing the occasion along with his Thank You For Coming co-stars, Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila, and Shibani Bedi. Producer Ektaa R Kapoor and Director Karan Boolani will also be attending the prestigious event.

