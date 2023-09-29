Thank You For Coming song Pari Hoon Main OUT: Bhumi Pednekar embraces her inner 'pariness' in recreated track

The highly anticipated chick-flick, Thank You For Coming is creating quite a stir on social media. The film stars an ensemble cast consisting of Bhumi Pednekar, Kusha Kapila, Shehnaaz Gill, Shibani Bedi, and the legendary Anil Kapoor. Ahead of its release, the film was premiered at the prestigious Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) where it received a positive response from the audience. Meanwhile, the buzz on social media continues to be at an all-time high. As of now, the team has released two tracks, Haanji and Desi Wine, both of which are ruling the internet and how. Adding on to more excitement, the makers have treated the audience with yet another track, Pari Hoon Main.

Thank You For Coming song Pari Hoon Main out now

The updates of the upcoming film, Thank You For Coming are already sending social media into a state of frenzy. And, amidst that, the makers have released the latest track, Pari Hoon Main. Featuring Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila, Shibani Bedi, Karan Kundrra, and Anil Kapoor, the track Pari Hoon Main will take you on a trip down memory lane.

The peppy number is written by Leslee Lewis, Nariman Khambata, Rahul Pais, and Rajesh Johri while the exhilarating song is sung by Leslee Lewis, Nariman Khambata, Rahul Pais, Rajesh Johri, Sunidhi Chauhan and Sushant Divgikar. The update was shared by the team on their respective social media handles along with the caption, “Your time to shine is now - Embrace your inner Pari.” Have a look:

Notably, the song is a recreated version of Suneeta Rao’s original track, Paree Hoon Main. The original version of the track was written by Rajesh Johri and Leslie Lewis was the music director.

About Thank You For Coming

The much-awaited Thank You For Coming will be marking the directorial debut of Karan Boolani, the husband of Rhea Kapoor. The film stars Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila, and Shibani Bedi in lead roles along with Anil Kapoor, Karan Kundrra, and Dolly Ahluwalia amongst others. The film is getting a great deal of attention and is jointly produced by Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor.

Thank You For Coming will be released under the banner of Balaji Telefilms Limited and Anil Kapoor Film Communication Network Pvt. Ltd., on October 6.

