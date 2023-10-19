Thank You For Coming song Pari Hoon Main OUT: Sushant Divigkr grooves with Bhumi Pednekar in this rendition

Bhumi Pednekar received heaps of praise for her performance in the recently released film Thank You For Coming. The film touches upon the topic of female pleasure and also stars Dolly Singh, Shibani Bedi, and Shehnaaz Gill. Today, the makers dropped its song titled Pari Hoon Main on the internet which features Sushant Divigkr.

Pari Hoon Main song out

Today, on October 19th, the makers of Thank You For Coming released its song Pari Hoon Main. The song features Sushant Divgikar, also known as Rani KoHEnur who has also sung the song, thus marking it the first time a trans person has sung in a film in India. In the video, Sushant beautifully sings and dances to the song draped in a gorgeous-looking outfit with feathers. They are then joined by the girl gang of Bhumi Pednekar, Dolly Singh, Shibani Bedi, and Shehnaaz Gill. Pari Hoon Main is a modern rendition of Suneeta Rao's song Paree Hoon Main from the 1991 album Dhuan. It has been sung by Sushant, and composed by Rahul Pais, and Nariman Khambata (The Jamroom) while the original lyrics were penned by Rajesh Johri.

Check out the song!

Sushant regarding Thank You For Coming

In a statement, Sushant responded to the warm response to the film. They said, “I am delighted and over the moon to be able to depict such varied characters as an actor in my debut Bollywood film as well as sing and dance in the same film." Sushant also played both male and female characters in Thank You For Coming. The film is directed by Karan Bhoolani and produced by Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, and Anil Kapoor. It had its world premiere at this year's Toronto International Film Festival. The film was released theatrically on October 6.

Meanwhile, Bhumi Pednekar will be next seen in a film called Bhakshak which is backed by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment. She is also doing two films with Arjun Kapoor, The Lady Killer, and Meri Patni Ka Remake. The latter is directed by Mudassar Aziz.

