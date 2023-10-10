Thank You For Coming star Shehnaaz Gill admitted to hospital; Anil Kapoor calls her 'next Mumtaz' to cheer up

Actress Shehnaaz Gill started to spread her wings in Bollywood after working in the Punjabi film industry. Post her Hindi debut with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan with Salman Khan earlier this year, she joined hands with Karan Boolani for the sex comedy movie Thank You For Coming also starring Bhumi Pednekar, Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila, and Shibani Bedi. While she was enjoying the success of the movie, she fell sick and had to be admitted to a hospital. The producer of her movie Rhea Kapoor was spotted paying a visit to check up on Shehnaaz.

Shehnaaz Gill hospitalized

You must have seen actress Shehnaaz Gill along with her girls promoting her movie Thank You For Coming which was theatrically released on October 6. But while she was out and about, she consumed something that upset her stomach. The infection was so much that she had to be admitted to a hospital in Mumbai. Earlier, the Honsla Rakh actress hosted an Instagram live on her account to update her fans about her health. In the video that has now gone viral, the actress is seen on the hospital bed, dressed up in hospital clothes. She can be seen saying, “Dekho time sabka aata hai, sabka jata hai. Mere saath bhi vahi hua hai. Fir aaega thode din baad. Guys, I’m fine now. Mai theek nhi thi. Mujhey infection hogaya tha. Maine na sandwich kha liya tha. Infection hui hai mujhey food infection. (Everyone’s time comes and goes. That has happened to me too. It will come again. Guys, I’m fine now. I wasn’t well. I had a sandwich and have a food infection.)”

While the actress updated about her wellbeing on the IG live, her co-star and Bollywood veteran Anil Kapoor commented on it. Calling her Mumtaz, and cheering Shehnaaz up, Kapoor penned, “You are like Mumtaz… the next Mumtaz. Sab dekh rahe hai appreciate kar rahe hai (Everyone's watching and appreciating you),” he added.

Rhea Kapoor paid a visit to check up on Shehnaaz Gill in hospital

In a video, Rhea Kapoor, who is co-producing Thank You For Coming with Ekta Kapoor was spotted exiting the hospital where Shehnaaz Gill is currently admitted due to a food infection. Wearing a navy blue co-ord set and her hair left open, Rhea left the venue in her luxury car. Shehnaaz Gill’s fans showered love on the actress and prayed for her speedy recovery in the comments section.

Get well soon, Shehnaaz!