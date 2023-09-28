Thank You For Coming star Shehnaaz Gill breaks her silence on being called 'fake'; 'I am really cute...'

Shehnaaz Gill is all set to star in an upcoming female-centric comedy film titled Thank You For Coming. The movie also stars Bhumi Pednekar in the main role, and Kusha Kapila, Dolly Singh, and Shibani Bedi in important roles. Shehnaaz Gill has a large social media following, and while she has many devoted fans, she also encounters a fair share of online haters. Lately, Shehnaaz mentioned that her fan base serves as a shield against online trolls who question her authenticity. Shehnaaz is presently promoting her upcoming film and during the promotions, she confidently asserted that she is indeed "cute," despite doubts about her demeanor.

Shehnaaz Gill breaks her silence on online trolls

During a recent interview with B4U Entertainment, Shehnaaz Gill who is currently promoting her upcoming film Thank You For Coming, broke her silence on online trolls and said, “I have a big fan following but I also have a lot of haters, trolls. People think that whatever Shehnaaz does is not her real personality, it’s all fake. They have never seen a personality like mine. I am so unique so people can’t digest that she’s so cute, is she trying to be too cute? Bro, I am really cute.”

She further added, “If I am cute, then I am cute, if I am dangerous, then I am dangerous.” She also mentioned that she possesses various aspects of her personality and experiences different moods. However, she adapts her behavior based on the company she is in.

About Thank You For Coming

Karan Boolani's first directorial venture, Thank You For Coming, is a comedy film about growing up. Since its announcement, the movie has garnered significant attention. It boasts an impressive cast that includes Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila, and Shibani Bedi in lead roles, alongside Anil Kapoor, Karan Kundrra, Dolly Ahluwalia, and others. Produced by both Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor, the film will be released under the banner of Balaji Telefilms Limited and Anil Kapoor Film Communication Network Pvt. Ltd. The film is scheduled for release on October 6, 2023.

