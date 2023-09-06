Thank You For Coming Trailer OUT: Bhumi Pednekar's 'real-life fairytale' with twist; Shehnaaz Gill and Shibani shine

There has been a lot of excitement over Bhumi Pednekar starrer Thank You For Coming ever since it was announced. The film is helmed by Rhea Kapoor’s husband Karan Boolani. It stars Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila, and Shibani Bedi in key roles. Furthermore, Anil Kapoor will be seen in a special appearance. So far, the makers of the film have shared several posters, piquing up the intrigue factor of fans. Now, the much-anticipated trailer of Thank You For Coming has finally been released, and it’s an absolute treat!

Thank You For Coming Trailer OUT

The makers released the trailer of Thank You For Coming on Wednesday, and this all-girl-chick-flick looks quite entertaining. The trailer guarantees an uproarious laughter-filled experience that's bound to leave the audiences in a frenzy. In the trailer, we are introduced to Kanika Kapoor, portrayed by Bhumi Pednekar, a woman in her thirties who is grappling with a life filled with chaos. The movie explores the themes of love, friendship, and pleasure in the most hilarious way.

The trailer begins with Bhumi Pednekar narrating about how she wanted her 'happily ever after'. However, she is then seen crying and telling her friends that she has never had an orgasm. She continues to look for her 'Mr Right' and things take a hilarious turn when she finally finds him!

Check out the trailer of Thank You For Coming below!

The trailer of Thank You For Coming will play with Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan in theaters.

About Thank You For Coming

Thank You For Coming has been handpicked to have its Gala World Premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival this year. Bhumi Pednekar shared her excitement for the same, and wrote on Instagram, “This one's for all the girls out there! Our chick flick #ThankYouForComing is going to the prestigious Toronto International Film Festival 2023 as an official selection!!! Honoured! Thrilled! Gobsmacked! See you at our gala premiere! #ThankYouForComingAtTIFF."

Thank You For Coming, directed by Karan Boolani, is written by Radhika Anand and Prashasti Singh. Apart from Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila, and Shibani Bedi, it also stars Pradhuman Singh Mall, Natasha Rastogi, Gautmik, Sushant Divgikar, Saloni Daini, Dolly Ahluwalia and Karan Kundrra. The movie is produced by Rhea Kapoor along with Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under Balaji Motion Pictures. It will be released in theatres near you on 6th October 2023.

