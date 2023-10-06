Thank You For Coming Twitter Review: Netizens laud Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill’s act in ‘daring’ movie

The movie Thank You For Coming released in theaters today, on October 6. It is a comedy film directed by debutant Karan Boolani and produced by Rhea Kapoor and Ektaa Kapoor. The film stars Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila and Shibani Bedi in prominent roles along with Karan Kundrra and Anil Kapoor. The trailer of the movie and its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival had created immense anticipation among the audiences. Now that the movie is out, netizens have shared their opinions about the film.

Netizens review Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill’s movie Thank You For Coming

The chick flick Thank You For Coming has garnered a positive response from the audience since it premiered in theaters this morning. The viewers have appreciated the cast’s performances along with the daring subject of the movie. Netizens took to X (formerly Twitter) and shared their reviews.

One fan said, “#ThankYouForComing is a must watch & everyone gave a impactful performance . @bhumipednekar is a brilliant actor and she nails it @ishehnaaz_gill looking drop dead gorgeous and brilliant performance by her #ShehnaazGill #BhumiPednekar.”

Another user wrote, “What a movie A daring bold one everyone done very well each nd every character design good at best #ShehnaazGiII nailed with her presence surely she will rule in upcoming day's definitely Must watch everyone My rating 3.5/5 #ThankYouForComing.”

A netizen expressed, “Finally watched this masterpiece. 4/5 Movie: It’s a must watch movie not just for women but men as well. The movie teaches you to be unapologetically yourself! Love yourself and live your life on your own terms and conditions!”

A tweet said, “Saw First Day First Show of #ThankYouForComing .. Nice One .. Girls will like it in majority though but for Me @kkundrra Bhaii ji’s role @AnilKapoor sir role was nice n classy @bhumipednekar ji @ishehnaaz_gill ji Kudos to the Team .. Regards @EktaaRKapoor.”

ALSO READ: Khufiya Twitter Review: Netizens hail Tabu, Ali Fazal, Wamiqa Gabbi in Vishal Bhardwaj's ‘solid espionage drama’