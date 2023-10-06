Thank You For Coming’s Bhumi Pednekar discusses pandemic’s impact on female films: ‘Veere Di Wedding is the…’

Bhumi Pednekar has left no stone unturned to soar in her career. Stepping into the world of acting in 2015 with Dum Laga Ke Haisha, it did not take much time for the actress to curate a huge fan base for herself. Now, she is once again all set to flaunt her impeccable acting skills on the big screen with Thank You For Coming. Recently, the actress opened up on how the COVID-19 pandemic had impacted the curation of female-centric movies and mentioned how Veere Di Wedding was the last female-oriented film that had worked at the box office.

Bhumi Pednekar discusses the impact of lockdown on female-led movies

During a recent interview with PTI, the Pati Patni Aur Woh actress opened up on how the lockdown had affected the burgeoning of female-oriented films, noting how Veere Di Wedding was the last women-centric film that flourished at the box office.

“Veere Di Wedding is the last female story that worked and the same producers are making this film. After Veere Di Wedding, we had more such stories. Then lockdown (due to COVID-19) happened and then obviously there was cost-cutting on female-centric films. Then again, we saw Rhea Kapoor, who made this kind of film again,” noted Pednekar.

Delving into Bhumi’s film Thank You For Coming

Boasting of a stellar cast which includes Shehnaaz Gill, Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila, Shibani Bedi, and Bhumi herself, Thank You For Coming hit the big screen today. Helmed by Karan Boolani, the film revolves around Bhumi’s character of Kanika Kapoor, a single, middle-aged woman, who is squashed by societal pressures and sets out on the journey of seeking pleasure for herself.

