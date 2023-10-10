Thank You For Coming’s Shehnaaz Gill discusses her acting journey ‘People pull you down by saying things…’

Shehnaaz Gill has set the big screen on fire with her spectacular acting skills in her latest release Thank You For Coming. While her latest release has been garnering eyeballs lately, the actress has now opened up on her journey in the world of acting and also noted that she does not regret making any mistakes. She also discussed how shooting for the film was like a “party” for her.

Shehnaaz Gill opens up on her acting journey

Gill, who has been in the headlines lately owing to her spectacular performance in Thank You For Coming, has opened up on her acting journey and stated that she does not regret making any mistakes. “People pull you down by saying things like, ‘You have made this mistake, you don’t feel regret?’ Why should I regret making any mistakes? I have learned from my mistakes and gone ahead in life. I feel whatever I have done in my life and whatever has happened to me — good or bad — it’s been good for me because without it I wouldn’t have matured so much in life. So, even if in the future something happens to me, it’s ok, I am brave, I’ll only learn something from it,” noted Gill in a recent interview with Indian Express.

She also went on to emphasize the significance of change and stated how people can get bored if one stays the same. She further mentioned how change captivates people and how they would be interested in you that way and also look forward to your work.

Shehnaaz gets candid about her experience of shooting for Thank You For Coming

Talking about her latest venture Thank You For Coming, Shehnaaz Gill noted that working on the film was like a party for her and how she felt happy dolling up for the same. She went on to discuss her outfits in the movie and stated that the audience will have fun watching the movie, which also stars actress Bhumi Pednekar, on the big screen. She also poured adulation on producer Rhea Kapoor and said that she has worked hard on her.

Gill, who flaunted her acting skills in the movie, also discussed the feeling of “sisterhood” that she developed with the cast of the film and noted, “I really felt the feeling of sisterhood with them. I have felt that genuine connection with each of the girls and I know we would be there for one another, just a phone call away.”

ALSO READ: Thank You For Coming star Shehnaaz Gill admitted to hospital; Anil Kapoor calls her 'next Mumtaz' to cheer up