‘Thank you for teaching me...’: Hrithik Roshan pens heartfelt note for dad Rakesh Roshan on his birthday

Indian film producer and actor Rakesh Roshan has contributed to the rich history of Indian cinema with his work in films over the years. He proved to be a massive success when he donned the hat of a director and screenwriter and came up with movies like Khoon Bhari Maang, Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai, the Krrish franchise, and more. Yesterday, on September 6, the actor celebrated his 74th birthday. And, on that note, Rakesh Roshan has now even received a heartfelt birthday wish from his son, Hrithik Roshan on Instagram.

Hrithik Roshan extends warm wishes to dad Rakesh Roshan on his birthday

Actor Hrithik Roshan is currently filming for his upcoming film Fighter, probably why he couldn’t make it to the family celebration. But the Vikram Vedha star didn’t forget to wish his dad on his big day. Taking to Instagram, Hrithik posted a selfie with his handsome dad and penned an emotional note for him on his birthday.

Calling himself lucky to have a father like Rakesh Roshan, Hrithik wrote, “I know how to be a soldier and a fighter only because of the way I have seen my father live his passions and hardships. Thank you for teaching me something only a few lucky ones get to learn from their fathers. It’s the best thing I got from you. Happy birthday papa. From a son and a soldier for life!”

Take a look:

Rakesh Roshan celebrated his birthday with friends and family

Veteran actor-filmmaker Rakesh Roshan set major friendship goals as he celebrated his birthday with his best buddies from the Hindi film industry. His pals actors Jeetendra and Prem Chopra were seen bringing in his birthday with lots of laughter and a delicious-looking cake.

Later that day, he posted a happy picture cutting his birthday cake, surrounded by his family members. While Hrithik Roshan was nowhere to be found in the group picture, Rakesh Roshan’s wife Pinkie Roshan, Rajesh Roshan, Pashmina Roshan, Suranika, and Eshaan Roshan posed with him. Hrithik's sons Hrehaan-Hridaan, and his ladylove Saba Azad were also in the picture.

Hrithik Roshan’s work front

After appearing in films like Super 30, War, and Vikram Vedha, the actor is set to return with an action film titled Fighter in 2024 that also stars Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor.

