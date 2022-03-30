Thank you for opening your heart & home: Dia Mirza's birthday wish for hubby Vaibhav Rekhi's daughter Samaira

Dia Mirza who has just stepped into motherhood often shares pictures with her tiny tot Avyaan. Fans love to see those cute pictures. One more thing that fans love to see is her bond with hubby Vaibhav Rekhi’s daughter Samaira. The mother-daughter duo has won our hearts with their dancing reels and cute pictures. They are proof of the fact that these two share a beautiful bond and are inseparable. Today it is Samaira’s 13th birthday and Dia poured her heart out in a heartwarming post for her daughter.

Dia Mirza took to her Instagram handle to share a lovely picture of her daughter Samaira. She can be seen smiling and posing for the picture in black attire and looks cute. Sharing this picture, the actress wrote, “Happy 13th Birthday precious girl! Thank you for opening your heart and home to me like only you could. You are so special Sam and I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life learning and growing with you. I love you. Keep spreading your love and light.”



Recently, Dia had made the headlines as she had shared a beautiful pic of her son Avyaan Azad. The actress, who is enjoying every bit of her motherhood life, shared a pic of her little munchkin wherein he was seen sleeping in his mother’s arm. It was indeed a priceless moment and Dia couldn’t take her eyes off Avyaan. The former beauty queen had captioned the post as ‘Imagine @vaibhav.rekhi #SunsetKeDiVane.”

