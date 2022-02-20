Thankful for you and Priyanka Chopra in our lives, says Nick Jonas' dad on Madhu Chopra's latest post.

Priyanka Chopra shares a strong bond with her mum Madhu Chopra and late dad Ashok Chopra. So, it comes as no surprise, that the actress also shares an equally affectionate relationship with husband Nick Jonas' parents. Her father-in-law Paul Kevin Jonas Sr. recently expressed his love for the Chopra family as he commented on Madhu Chopra's post.

Taking to Instagram, Madhu Chopra had shared a photo with her late husband Ashok Chopra on the occasion of their anniversary. Sharing the memorable photo, Madhu captioned it, "A beautiful journey. Blessed #drashokchopra #drmadhuchopra #anniversary."

Priyanka was quick to comment on her mum's post and wrote, "Amazing picture!!" Whereas, Nick's dad, fondly known as Papa Jonas, expressed his wish to have met Priyanka's late father. He commented, "Happy Anniversary! We wish we could have known him. Thankful for you and Priyanka in our lives." Papa Jonas' comment won several hearts as fans and followers reacted to it.

Take a look at Madhu Chopra's post:

Meanwhile, Priyanka also shared a nostalgic picture of her parents on their anniversary. In the photo, they can be seen sharing a sweet moment, as Priyanka’s father offered a rose to her mum. The duo’s genuine smiles were hard to miss. Along with the picture, Priyanka wrote, “This is always how I remember your anniversary. Miss u dad. Love you.”

