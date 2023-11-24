Thanksgiving 2023: Ileana D’Cruz shares cute glimpse of baby boy Koa Phoenix Dolan: ‘So immensely thankful’

Bollywood actress Ileana D’Cruz has been over the moon ever since she welcomed her first child, a baby boy, on August 1 this year. A few days after her son’s birth, the actress took to her social media to introduce him and revealed that he had been named Koa Pheonix Dolan. Now, Ileana is celebrating her first Thanksgiving with her son Koa, and she dropped a cute picture of the baby boy, sharing how thankful she is for him.

Ileana D’Cruz shares her baby boy’s PIC on Thanksgiving 2023

On Friday morning, Ileana D’Cruz took to her Instagram story to share a glimpse of how she is celebrating her first Thanksgiving with Koa. The first picture shows the Barfi actress holding a plate of delicious food. It looks like she celebrated at home with her son, Koa. The next picture shows baby Koa sleeping in his stroller.

Baby Koa looks adorable in a beige outfit with a sky-blue blanket draped over him. His adorable cap further adds to his cuteness. Sharing the lovely picture, Ileana wrote, "So immensely thankful," along with a heart and evil eye emoji.

Ileana D’Cruz loves documenting her precious moments with her son, Koa Phoenix Dolan, on Instagram. Just a few days ago, as baby Koa turned 3 months old, she shared a lovely monochromatic picture that showed her fingers interlocked with Koa’s tiny fingers. “3 months (red heart) Someone slow down time for me,” she wrote.

A few days before that, she took to her Instagram stories to post an adorable picture of her and Koa as they stepped out for the first time together. “Baby and mama's first day out grabbing lunch,” she wrote, while sharing a picture of her looking excited while Koa was seen in a black stroller.

On August 5, Ileana announced the birth of Koa by sharing an adorable black-and-white picture of the newborn baby. She wrote, "No words could explain how happy we are to welcome our darling boy to the world Hearts beyond full."

