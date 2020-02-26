Thappad: Aamir Khan shares the trailer and wishes Taapsee Pannu, Anubhav Sinha, writer Mrunmayee for the film

Aamir Khan took to social media to wish the co-writer of Thappad Mrunmayee Lagoo along with Taapsee Pannu and director Anubhav Sinha ahead of the release of their film. Check it out.

Among the most highly anticipated films of February 2020, ’s Thappad has been making all the right noises. The story of Amrita in the trailer, who decides to reassess her marriage after her husband slaps her in a party, has impressed the fans and Thappad is just 2 days away from the release. Ahead of it, superstar took to social media to share the trailer of the film and wish Taapsee’s Thappad team all the luck for their venture.

Not just this, Aamir wished the co-writer Mrunmayee Lagoo, whose first project is Thappad. The Laal Singh Chaddha star often shares trailers and wishes his friends from the fraternity ahead of their film’s release. This time, Aamir wished Taapsee, Anubhav and Mrunmayee for the release of their film. Wishing the team of Thappad on social media, Aamir wrote, “Dear Mrunmayee, wishing you all the very best for the release of your 1st writing assignment, Thappad. All the very best Mrunmayee, Anubhav, Taapsee, and the entire team! Cheers. A.”

Thappad’s team has been traveling across the country and have held special screenings of the film in New Delhi, Bhopal and other cities. The film also stars Pavail Gulati, Kumud Mishra, Ratna Pathak Shah, Tanvi Azmi and others. Written by Anubhva Singh and Mrunmayee Lagoo, the film’s trailer received a great response from the audience and the initial reviews from the screenings are also good. Directed by Anubhav Sinha, Thappad is produced by Bhushan Kumar and all set to be released on Friday, February 28, 2020.

Check out the tweet:

Dear Mrunmayee, wishing you all the very best for the release of your 1st writing assignment, Thappad. All the very best Mrunmayee, Anubhav, Taapsee, and the entire team!

Cheers.

a.https://t.co/P2ZO5f710a — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) February 26, 2020

Credits :Twitter

