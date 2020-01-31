Thappad actress Taapsee Pannu on the flawed character of Kabir Singh: You cannot say it’s okay to be flawed

Thappad's trailer starring Taapsee Pannu has taken a dig at Kabir Singh director Sandeep Vanga’s comment in an interview about slapping the one you love.

, who was last seen in Saand Ki Aankh is back with a bang in Anubhav Sinha's Thappad. A day back, Taapsee shared a poster of the film along with a caption, “Kya yeh bas itni si baat hai? Kya pyaar mein ye bhi jayaz hai?Yeh #Thappad Ki pehli Jhalak hai!#Thappadfirstlook.” It left the audience excited for her next. And today, just a few hours back, the makers dropped the trailer of the film. The trailer showcases the story of a normal couple Amu and her husband played by Taapsee and Pavail Gulati. It revolves around how things take a turn in their married life when Amu stands against her husband after he slaps her.

If you all remember, last year and Kiara Advani starrer Kabir Singh had faced a lot of flak from the viewers since they showed the main character Kabir Singh's violent behavior to express his love. The main character was bashed by many. Infact, Thappad's trailer has taken a dig at Kabir Singh director Sandeep Vanga’s comment in an interview about slapping the one you love. In a recent interview with TOI, Taapsee Pannu was asked about the flawed character of Kabir Singh. On this, the actress said that there’s no problem in having flawed characters, she herself has played a flawed character in a lot of films, and she has even played an antagonist in the film. But, there needs to be a certain kind of redemption, or result or reciprocation or one has to have a ramification of some things. One cannot say that it’s okay to be flawed.

Check out the trailer of Thappad here:

Taapsee further said that we want everyone to feel that it’s heroic to be flawed. No, it's not. In a country like India, where one hairstyle of a hero in a film like ‘Tere Naam’ became hit, it felt like half the city had the same hairdo. Everyone has been following the concept of ‘pyaar dosti hai’ for years now, right? This is the impact of cinema on society.

Talking about Thappad, the film includes some terrific actors like Ratna Pathak Shah, Tanvee Azmi, Kumud Mishra, Dia Mirza, Sushil Dahiya and others. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Thappad is helmed by Anubhav Sinha and is slated to release on February 28, 2020.

