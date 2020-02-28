Thappad: Ayushmann Khurrana calls it 'A master class'; Hansal Mehta says 'To all the women in my life sorry'

Ayushmann Khurrana, who had attended the special screening of the film on Wednesday has praised Thappad on his social media account whereas filmmaker Hansal Mehta has praised the film with a long note on his website.

Thappad starring , Pavail Gulati, Kumud Mishra, Tanvi Azmi, Dia Mirza and Ratna Pathak Shah has hit the screens today. The movie had struck a chord with the audience since the trailer of the film was released. The story revolves around Amu and her husband and how Amu stands against her husband after he slaps her at a party that changes everything in a normal marriage. Director Anubhav Sinha has made Taapsee’s character Amrita his protagonist in this tale.

The film seems to have earned a place for itself in the audience's heart and on social media, several users have given a thumbs up to the story. Ayushmann Khurrana, who had attended the special screening of the film on Wednesday has praised the film on his social media account. The Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan actor tweeted, "#Thappad is the most important film of our generation. @anubhavsinha sir take a bow. Kudos @taapsee @pavailkgulati @Manavkaul19 @deespeak @mrunmayeelagoo #SoumikMukherjee #KumudMishra #RatnaPathakShah #NailaGrewal #MayaSarao @farewellwaltz . Must watch! It’s a master class.”

From among all the praise, we came across a big note that filmmaker Hansal Mehta wrote on his website regarding Thappad. He wrote, "Thappad is an even more difficult conversation to have and hence an even more difficult film to make. It is after all about our private lives. It explores our attitudes, bares our mindsets and strips us of all those artifices we have about gender and patriarchy in our day to day lives. It nudges you, it pushes you, it argues with you, it talks to you, it compels you, it engages you. Through its exploration of the political in the personal it affects you deeply and in that is Thappad’s resounding triumph.”

Apologising to all the women out there, he further wrote, "To all the women in my life. To my wife, my mother, my sister, my daughters, my ex-wife, my girlfriends and all those that have been subjected to my societal conditioning. I know it is late. But better late than never. Sorry. Sorry if I have let my sense of entitlement stifle your growth. Sorry if I have let my patriarchal conditioning render me insensitive to your needs. Sorry if I’ve been an a*****e. I will try to change. If I don’t, SLAP me. Kheench ke maarna mujhe Thappad.”

Talking about Thappad, the movie comes with a message that violence is not a form of love and it should not be accepted as a norm. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Thappad has received great reviews from critics. The movie marks the second collaboration of Anubhav Sinha and Taapsee Pannu after the 2018 movie Mulk.

