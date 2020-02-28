Thappad Celeb Review: Rajkummar Rao, Huma Qureshi and others call Taapsee Pannu starrer a ‘Must Watch’

Besides Taapsee Pannu, Thappad also stars Ratna Pathak Shah, Manav Kaul, Dia Mirza, Tanvi Azmi, and Ram Kapoor in pivotal roles.

Ever since the trailer of ’s Thappad was released, the buzz around the film has been at an all time high and after all the wait, today, the film has hit the screens. Now a few days back, a galaxy of stars were snapped at the premiere of Thappad, and post watching the film, a host of celebs took to social media to praise the film for its hard hitting message and called it a ‘Must Watch’. To begin with, prior to the film’s release, took to Twitter to wish the team of Thappad all the luck with a special mention for debutant writer Mrunmayee Lagoo. Aamir wrote, “Dear Mrunmayee, wishing you all the very best for the release of your 1st writing assignment, Thappad. All the very best Mrunmayee, Anubhav, Taapsee, and the entire team! Cheers. A…”

Thereafter, Rajkummar Rao took to Twitter to hail Taapsee’s film as he wrote, “#THAPPAD is a MUST watch film. @anubhavsinha you’re a master storyteller sir, @taapsee u r a force to be reckoned with. @deespeak #Paveil #KumudMishra #RatnaPathak #Gayatri #TanviAzmi #Maya #ManavKaul #RamKapoor #NailaGulati what brilliant performances. Take a bow team. @TSeries.” Thereafter, Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife Tahira Kashyap, too was all praises for the Anubhav Sinha directorial as she wrote,” #thappad is a wonderful film. It’ll achieve its intention when both men & women go watch it!@anubhavsinha your film making is a master class in itself! @taapsee so much ease in your character that the uneasiness looks so relatable @deespeak @pavailkgulati & rest of the castRaising handsRed heart….”

wrote, “Special mention to the entire cast of #Thappad @pavailkgulati @deespeak #KumudMishra #Ratna maam #Naila @tanviazmi All faaab faaab…” Also, Satyameva Jayate director, Milap Zaveri called the film a masterpiece as he wrote, “There is a scene in #Thappad where @taapsee speaks her heart. It brought tears to my eyes. It will move even the most stone hearted. One of the best performed and written scenes in years @anubhavsinha….” Also, Patralekhaa called the film ‘beautiful’ as she wrote, “#Thappad is such a beautiful film. I felt the pain I wept a bit I rooted for the women. N then I realised how fighting patriachy most women succumb to it.The cherry on the cake is that this film is directed by a man! @anubhavsinha sir you r a master storyteller….” Veer Zara fame Divya Dutta, too hailed the film as a masterpiece as she wrote, “You are on a roll @anubhavsinha !!! What a beautiful film #thappad is!!! Remarkable performances and nuanced direction!!!so real!! N inspiring.. salaam.fAb @taapsee @pavailkgulati #geetika #KumudMishra #ratna ji , Tanveeji...dia... everyone! Wow!...” Prior to the films’ release, Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath praised the film and declared it tax-free in the state. Kaman Nath tweeted, “मध्यप्रदेश में 28 फरवरी से रिलीज होने वाली हिंदी फिल्म “ थप्पड़ “ को जिसकी पटकथा एक सामाजिक संदेश पर आधारित है , को राज्य वस्तु एवं सेवा कर ( एसजीएसटी )की छूट प्रदान की जाती है।…” Talking about Thappad, Taapsee plays the role of Amrita who walks out of her marriage after her husband slaps her at a party. Besides Taapsee, Thappad also stars Ratna Pathak Shah, Manav Kaul, Dia Mirza, Tanvi Azmi, and Ram Kapoor in pivotal roles.

