Thappad director Anubhav Sinha resigns from Bollywood; Shares a post on social media

In a post on Twitter, the Thappad director Anubhav Sinha wrote that he is resigning from Bollywood, as he had enough. The fans and followers of the Bollywood director are left guessing as to what happened that the director had to take such a tough decision.
The Bollywood director Anubhav Sinha tweeted saying that he is resigning from Bollywood. In a post on Twitter the Thappad director Anubhav Sinha wrote that he is resigning from Bollywood, as he had enough. The fans and followers of the Bollywood director are left guessing as to what happened that the director had to take such a tough decision. The director, Anubhav Sinha is among the well-known names from Bollywood. The director is the name behind films like Mulk, Article 15, Ra.One, Dus and Tum Bin.

The fans and followers of the director responded to the director's post on Twitter saying that he must not resign from Bollywood. While there were some followers who supported the director in his decision. The Tum Bin 2 director, Anubhav Sinha also made an addition to his name on Twitter. The director added 'Not Bollywood' to his name on the social media platform. The director's name on Twitter now appears as, Anubhav Sinha (Not Bollywood). The director has been tweeting about the latest happenings in the country.

Check out the tweet

As per news reports, filmmakers Sudhir Mishra had also tweeted saying that what exactly was Bollywood. He further said that he wanted to be a part of Cinema. Now, with Thappad director Anubhav Sinha tweeting his resignation from Bollywood, fans are wondering if he will really stop making films or will he change his mind.

