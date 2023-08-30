‘Thappad padte the’: Gadar 2 star Sunny Deol reveals he was dyslexic as a child; recalls being called ‘duffer’

Gadar 2 star Sunny Deol is riding high in his professional career once again after the humongous success of his recent release which also stars Ameesha Patel as the lead heroine. The Anil Sharma directorial has not only received positive reviews from the critics but also plethora of love from the audience. Following the much-hype around his film, the actor has been preoccupied with several interviews. Now, in one of the interviews, the actor made a surprising revelation about being dyslexic as a child.

Sunny Deol opens up on being a dyslexic child

In an interview with popular YouTuber Ranveer Allahabadia, Sunny Deol revealed how Telemprompters were his sneaky nemesis and the public speaking jitters were rooted to the very same cause. The actor turned politician went on to reveal that he would often get slapped for not scoring well in studies, but no one really knew what dyslexia even meant back then.

He said, “I was dyslexic as a child. Back then, we didn’t even know what that meant! Thappad padte the, duffer hai, padhai nahi aati (I would get slapped, called duffer for not being able to study). Even now when it comes to reading, sometimes the words seem all jumbled up.”

In addition to this, he also shared that when people ask him to use a teleprompter during a public gathering, he refuses. “I am like, ‘You tell me what to say, I will try to say it.”. Calling being dyslexic as ‘one aspect’ of his personality, he revealed having a very high IQ. “Me being dyslexic never came up in conversation over the years. But it used to get difficult, initially I would feel (nervous) to speak.” Furthermore, Gadar 2 actor also confesses that with age he feels being more candid. In the initial times, when he was handed over the microphone, he would wonder, “Now what do I say?”

The Border actor made a comeback to the big screen nearly nine years after Yamla Pagla Deewana 2 with the sequel of the iconic 2001 release, Gadar. The film shattered all the records and emerged as the highest grossing film of the year after Pathaan. Recently, the film crossed the Rs 400 crore mark at the box office.

