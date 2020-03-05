Thappad: Rajasthan police takes inspiration from Taapsee Pannu starrer and starts a helpline for women

Taapsee Pannu starrer Thappad has inspired the Rajasthan police to open a helpline for women in which they can report cases of domestic violence and mental abuse. Read further for more details.

starrer Thappad has been receiving rave reviews from fans and film critics alike. The impressive star cast and the effective storyline has left a deep impact on everyone’s minds. After having shown her acting prowess in films like Mulk and Pink, Taapsee has given a stellar performance again in the Anubhav Sinha directorial. Moreover, its hard-hitting plot has surely impressed everyone alert. In the midst of all this, Rajasthan police have taken an initiative after being inspired by the film.

They have opened a helpline for women in which one can report cases of domestic violence and mental abuse. This has also been shared on the official social media handle of Rajasthan police in order to create awareness among people. The tweet says in Hindi that the word ‘thappad’ is all about domestic violence and mental abuse. They have urged people to call the helpline or inform the nearest police station regarding such cases.

Check out the tweet below:

A picture of Taapsee Pannu from Thappad has also been added along with a tweet that reads, ‘just a slap par nahi mar sakta.’ The actress herself has shared this tweet on her social media handle thereby providing further assistance in spreading social awareness. Talking about the movie, it has been co-produced by Bhushan Kumar and was released on February 28, 2020. Its storyline chronicles around a woman who seeks divorce from her husband after he slaps her in front of everyone.

